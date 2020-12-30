The Mississippi State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 3,023 additional cases of COVID-19 and 29 deaths related to the virus as of 6 p.m. Dec. 29. It's the largest single-day case count since the department reported record of 2,746 cases on Dec. 9.
Lee and Monroe counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional COVID-19 death. Lafayette reported three deaths.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is now 213,055, with a death toll of 4,747. An estimated 167,263 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Dec. 27.
There are currently 240 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 100 positive inpatients and 17,094 positive outpatients as of Dec. 30.
All counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (66), Benton (4), Calhoun (13), Chickasaw (26), Clay (21), Itawamba (38), Lafayette (49), Lee (111), Marshall (23), Monroe (48), Oktibbeha (50), Pontotoc (31), Prentiss (24), Tippah (25), Tishomingo (19) and Union (35).
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 2162
Benton 664
Calhoun 1148
Chickasaw 1582
Clay 1311
Itawamba 2259
Lafayette 4224
Lee 7566
Marshall 2879
Monroe 2947
Oktibbeha 3360
Pontotoc 3133
Prentiss 2065
Tippah 1968
Tishomingo 1562
Union 2739