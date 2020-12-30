COVID Update December 30

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 3,023 additional cases of COVID-19 and 29 deaths related to the virus as of 6 p.m. Dec. 29. It's the largest single-day case count since the department reported record of 2,746 cases on Dec. 9.

Lee and Monroe counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional COVID-19 death. Lafayette reported three deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is now 213,055, with a death toll of 4,747. An estimated 167,263 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Dec. 27.

There are currently 240 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 100 positive inpatients and 17,094 positive outpatients as of Dec. 30.

All counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (66), Benton (4), Calhoun (13), Chickasaw (26), Clay (21), Itawamba (38), Lafayette (49), Lee (111), Marshall (23), Monroe (48), Oktibbeha (50), Pontotoc (31), Prentiss (24), Tippah (25), Tishomingo (19) and Union (35).

Case totals by county:

Alcorn 2162

Benton 664

Calhoun 1148

Chickasaw 1582

Clay 1311

Itawamba 2259

Lafayette 4224

Lee 7566

Marshall 2879

Monroe 2947

Oktibbeha 3360

Pontotoc 3133

Prentiss 2065

Tippah 1968

Tishomingo 1562

Union 2739

