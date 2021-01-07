The Mississippi State Department of Health on Thursday reported 3,255 additional cases of COVID-19 and 48 deaths related to the virus as of 6 p.m. Jan 6.
Publication of the daily COVID update was delayed due to technical problems with the MSDH website.
Chickasaw, Monroe, Pontotoc and Tishomingo counties each reported two additional deaths. Itawamba reported three deaths. Union County reported four deaths. Lee County reported six deaths.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020, is now 231,490, with a death toll of 5,061. Around 182,103 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Jan. 3.
There are currently 223 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 114 positive inpatients and 18,443 positive outpatients as of Jan. 7.
Most counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (72), Benton (18), Calhoun (25), Chickasaw (28), Itawamba (20), Lafayette (33), Lee (100), Marshall (39), Monroe (62), Oktibbeha (48), Pontotoc (46), Prentiss (42), Tippah (51), Tishomingo (15) and Union (42).
Clay County reported no new cases.
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 2412
Benton 739
Calhoun 1264
Chickasaw 1716
Clay 1458
Itawamba 2461
Lafayette 4489
Lee 8261
Marshall 3107
Monroe 3303
Oktibbeha 3666
Pontotoc 3367
Prentiss 2291
Tippah 2139
Tishomingo 1659
Union 3120