COVID Update January 7

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Thursday reported 3,255 additional cases of COVID-19 and 48 deaths related to the virus as of 6 p.m. Jan 6.

Publication of the daily COVID update was delayed due to technical problems with the MSDH website.

Chickasaw, Monroe, Pontotoc and Tishomingo counties each reported two additional deaths. Itawamba reported three deaths. Union County reported four deaths. Lee County reported six deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020, is now 231,490, with a death toll of 5,061. Around 182,103 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Jan. 3.

There are currently 223 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 114 positive inpatients and 18,443 positive outpatients as of Jan. 7.

Most counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (72), Benton (18), Calhoun (25), Chickasaw (28), Itawamba (20), Lafayette (33), Lee (100), Marshall (39), Monroe (62), Oktibbeha (48), Pontotoc (46), Prentiss (42), Tippah (51), Tishomingo (15) and Union (42).

Clay County reported no new cases.

Case totals by county:

Alcorn 2412

Benton 739

Calhoun 1264

Chickasaw 1716

Clay 1458

Itawamba 2461

Lafayette 4489

Lee 8261

Marshall 3107

Monroe 3303

Oktibbeha 3666

Pontotoc 3367

Prentiss 2291

Tippah 2139

Tishomingo 1659

Union 3120

