The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 300 new cases of COVID-19 and seven new deaths Sunday morning, including one death in Monroe County.
The total number of known COVID-19 cases in the state is 4,274 with 159 deaths.
Lafayette County added 24 new cases, increasing its total from 40 Saturday to 64. All counties in the Northeast Mississippi region saw an increase except for Itawamba, Oktibbeha and Marshall.
The latest Monroe fatality gives the county five deaths from the pandemic. Monroe also added six cases Sunday and continues to lead the region with 68 cases.
Lee County also added six cases, increasing its total to 60.
Hinds County has the most known COVID-19 cases with 337. Lauderdale County has the most known number of deaths with 14.
Here are the latest number of cases for counties in the Daily Journal coverage area as of 6 p.m. Saturday:
- Alcorn 8
- Benton 7
- Calhoun 39
- Chickasaw 42
- Clay 25
- Itawamba 21
- Lafayette 64
- Lee 60
- Marshall 38
- Monroe 68
- Oktibbeha 43
- Pontotoc 18
- Prentiss 19
- Tippah 47
- Tishomingo 4
- Union 11