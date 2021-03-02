The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Tuesday reported 301 additional cases of COVID-19 and 44 deaths.
Alcorn, Chickasaw and Clay counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death. Pontotoc reported two deaths.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020 is now 295,295 with a death toll of 6,724. As of this week, around 278,162 people are presumed recovered from the virus.
The seven-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi is 20 per 100,000 people, as of Feb. 28. In Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day moving average is 16 per 100,000 people.
MSDH also reported 64 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 26 positive inpatients and 21,043 positive outpatients, as of March 1.
Several counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Benton (2), Calhoun (1), Clay (1), Itawamba (1), Lafayette (3), Lee (4), Marshall (2), Monroe (1), Oktibbeha (1), Pontotoc (9), Prentiss (1), Tippah (2) and Union (3).
Case totals by county:
- Alcorn 2918
- Benton 935
- Calhoun 1579
- Chickasaw 2011
- Clay 1792
- Itawamba 2900
- Lafayette 5736
- Lee 9691
- Marshall 4033
- Monroe 3990
- Oktibbeha 4414
- Pontotoc 4097
- Prentiss 2698
- Tippah 2789
- Tishomingo 2123
- Union 3956