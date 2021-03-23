The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Tuesday reported 306 additional cases of COVID-19 and 21 additional deaths.
Calhoun and Lafayette counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020 is now 303,238 with a death toll of 6,977. As of this week, around 290,537 people are presumed recovered from the virus.
The seven-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi is 10 per 100,000 people, as of March 21. In Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day moving average is 10 per 100,000 people.
MSDH also reported 30 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 10 positive inpatients and 21,185 positive outpatients, as of March 22.
Several counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (2), Benton (1), Itawamba (2), Lafayette (6), Lee (2), Marshall (6), Monroe (3), Oktibbeha (1), Pontotoc (3), Prentiss (1), Tishomingo (2) and Union (1).
Case totals by county:
- Alcorn 2948
- Benton 956
- Calhoun 1615
- Chickasaw 2031
- Clay 1813
- Itawamba 2935
- Lafayette 5879
- Lee 9789
- Marshall 4198
- Monroe 4038
- Oktibbeha 4502
- Pontotoc 4144
- Prentiss 2737
- Tippah 2824
- Tishomingo 2175
- Union 3999