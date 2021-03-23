COVID Update March 23, 2021

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Tuesday reported 306 additional cases of COVID-19 and 21 additional deaths.

Calhoun and Lafayette counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020 is now 303,238 with a death toll of 6,977. As of this week, around 290,537 people are presumed recovered from the virus.

The seven-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi is 10 per 100,000 people, as of March 21. In Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day moving average is 10 per 100,000 people.

MSDH also reported 30 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 10 positive inpatients and 21,185 positive outpatients, as of March 22.

Several counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (2), Benton (1), Itawamba (2), Lafayette (6), Lee (2), Marshall (6), Monroe (3), Oktibbeha (1), Pontotoc (3), Prentiss (1), Tishomingo (2) and Union (1).

Case totals by county:

  • Alcorn 2948
  • Benton 956
  • Calhoun 1615
  • Chickasaw 2031
  • Clay 1813
  • Itawamba 2935
  • Lafayette 5879
  • Lee 9789
  • Marshall 4198
  • Monroe 4038
  • Oktibbeha 4502
  • Pontotoc 4144
  • Prentiss 2737
  • Tippah 2824
  • Tishomingo 2175
  • Union 3999

