The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Thursday reported 317 additional cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths.
Lee County in Northeast Mississippi reported one additional death.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020 is now 303,942 with a death toll of 6,987. As of this week, around 290,537 people are presumed recovered from the virus.
The seven-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi is 10 per 100,000 people, as of March 23. In Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day moving average is 10 per 100,000 people.
MSDH also reported 27 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 9 positive inpatients and 21,203 positive outpatients, as of March 25.
Several counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Benton (1), Chickasaw (1), Clay (1), Lafayette (7), Lee (2), Marshall (3), Monroe (1), Oktibbeha (2), Prentiss (1), Tishomingo (3) and Union (1).
Case totals by county:
- Alcorn 2948
- Benton 960
- Calhoun 1615
- Chickasaw 2033
- Clay 1814
- Itawamba 2939
- Lafayette 5899
- Lee 9795
- Marshall 4205
- Monroe 4039
- Oktibbeha 4508
- Pontotoc 4147
- Prentiss 2740
- Tippah 2824
- Tishomingo 2185
- Union 4001