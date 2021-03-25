COVID Update March 25, 2021

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Thursday reported 317 additional cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths.

Lee County in Northeast Mississippi reported one additional death.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020 is now 303,942 with a death toll of 6,987. As of this week, around 290,537 people are presumed recovered from the virus.

The seven-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi is 10 per 100,000 people, as of March 23. In Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day moving average is 10 per 100,000 people.

MSDH also reported 27 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 9 positive inpatients and 21,203 positive outpatients, as of March 25.

Several counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Benton (1), Chickasaw (1), Clay (1), Lafayette (7), Lee (2), Marshall (3), Monroe (1), Oktibbeha (2), Prentiss (1), Tishomingo (3) and Union (1).

Case totals by county:

  • Alcorn 2948
  • Benton 960
  • Calhoun 1615
  • Chickasaw 2033
  • Clay 1814
  • Itawamba 2939
  • Lafayette 5899
  • Lee 9795
  • Marshall 4205
  • Monroe 4039
  • Oktibbeha 4508
  • Pontotoc 4147
  • Prentiss 2740
  • Tippah 2824
  • Tishomingo 2185
  • Union 4001

blake.alsup@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus