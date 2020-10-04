The Mississippi State Department of Health on Sunday reported 321 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths related to the virus.
The deaths bring the state's death toll from the pandemic to 3,013. There have been 100,488 cases of virus since the outbreak in March.
MSDH also reported 122 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
As of Friday, North Mississippi Health Services has 35 positive inpatients and 6,971 positive outpatients.
In Northeast Mississippi, Union County reported 17 new cases and Lee County 13. Other counties with increases include Alcorn (3), Calhoun (3), Chickasaw (3), Itawamba (8), Lafayette (8), Marshall (1), Monroe (1), Oktibbeha (2), Pontotoc (5), Tippah (7) and Tishomingo (3). No cases were reported in Benton, Clay and Prentiss counties.
Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:
Alcorn 860
Benton 248
Calhoun 545
Chickasaw 718
Clay 611
Itawamba 917
Lafayette 2266
Lee 3040
Marshall 1128
Monroe 1284
Oktibbeha 1850
Pontotoc 1328
Prentiss 896
Tippah 736
Tishomingo 724
Union 1046