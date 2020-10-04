COVID update screenshot

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Sunday reported 321 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths related to the virus.

The deaths bring the state's death toll from the pandemic to 3,013. There have been 100,488 cases of virus since the outbreak in March.

MSDH also reported 122 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

As of Friday, North Mississippi Health Services has 35 positive inpatients and 6,971 positive outpatients.

In Northeast Mississippi, Union County reported 17 new cases and Lee County 13. Other counties with increases include Alcorn (3), Calhoun (3), Chickasaw (3), Itawamba (8), Lafayette (8), Marshall (1), Monroe (1), Oktibbeha (2), Pontotoc (5), Tippah (7) and Tishomingo (3). No cases were reported in Benton, Clay and Prentiss counties.

Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:

Alcorn 860

Benton 248

Calhoun 545

Chickasaw 718

Clay 611

Itawamba 917

Lafayette 2266

Lee 3040

Marshall 1128

Monroe 1284

Oktibbeha 1850

Pontotoc 1328

Prentiss 896

Tippah 736

Tishomingo 724

Union 1046

