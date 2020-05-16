The Mississippi State Department of Health on Saturday morning reported 322 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths
This brings the state total number of known cases to 11,123 and the total number of deaths to 510.
Chickasaw, Prentiss and Marshall counties each reported one new death.
The county breakdown of known COVID-19 cases in Northeast Mississippi as of 6 p.m. Friday:
Alcorn 12
Benton 13
Calhoun 58
Chickasaw 114
Clay 79
Itawamba 75
Lafayette 107
Lee 89
Marshall 66
Monroe 222
Oktibbeha 102
Pontotoc 25
Prentiss 36
Tippah 69
Tishomingo 14
Union 60