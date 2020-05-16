may 16 numbers

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Saturday morning reported 322 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths

This brings the state total number of known cases to 11,123 and the total number of deaths to 510.

Chickasaw, Prentiss and Marshall counties each reported one new death.

The county breakdown of known COVID-19 cases in Northeast Mississippi as of 6 p.m. Friday:

Alcorn 12

Benton 13

Calhoun 58

Chickasaw 114

Clay 79

Itawamba 75

Lafayette 107

Lee 89

Marshall 66

Monroe 222

Oktibbeha 102

Pontotoc 25

Prentiss 36

Tippah 69

Tishomingo 14

Union 60

