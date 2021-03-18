The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Thursday reported 322 additional cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths.
Lee County in Northeast Mississippi reported one additional death.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020 is now 301,924 with a death toll of 6,938. As of this week, around 287,341 people are presumed recovered from the virus.
The seven-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi is 16 per 100,000 people, as of March 16. In Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day moving average is 15 per 100,000 people.
MSDH also reported 42 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 13 positive inpatients and 21,147 positive outpatients, as of March 18.
Most counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (3), Calhoun (2), Clay (2), Itawamba (2), Lafayette (5), Lee (4), Marshall (2), Monroe (2), Oktibbeha (7), Pontotoc (1), Prentiss (1), Tippah (3) and Tishomingo (3).
Case totals by county:
- Alcorn 2946
- Benton 953
- Calhoun 1612
- Chickasaw 2025
- Clay 1808
- Itawamba 2929
- Lafayette 5863
- Lee 9781
- Marshall 4131
- Monroe 4030
- Oktibbeha 4484
- Pontotoc 4138
- Prentiss 2729
- Tippah 2823
- Tishomingo 2146
- Union 3996