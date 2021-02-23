The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Tuesday reported 348 additional cases of COVID-19 and 24 deaths.
Oktibbeha and Tippah counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020 is now 291,222 with a death toll of 6,577. As of this week, around 273,437 people are presumed recovered from the virus.
The seven-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi is 15 per 100,000 people, as of Feb. 21. In Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day moving average is 13 per 100,000 people.
MSDH also reported 87 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 28 positive inpatients and 20,883 positive outpatients, as of Feb. 18.
Most counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Benton (1), Calhoun (1), Clay (3), Lafayette (7), Lee (7), Marshall (16), Monroe (4), Oktibbeha (3), Pontotoc (1), Prentiss (1), Tippah (5), Tishomingo (3) and Union (4).
Case totals by county:
- Alcorn 2897
- Benton 925
- Calhoun 1553
- Chickasaw 2002
- Clay 1773
- Itawamba 2884
- Lafayette 5688
- Lee 9635
- Marshall 3979
- Monroe 3971
- Oktibbeha 4380
- Pontotoc 4060
- Prentiss 2671
- Tippah 2752
- Tishomingo 2109
- Union 3913