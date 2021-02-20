The Mississippi State Department of Health on Saturday reported 350 more cases of COVID-19 and 19 new deaths, as of 3 p.m. Friday.
In Northeast Mississippi, Calhoun and Lee counties each reported one additional death.
The statewide total number of coronavirus cases since March 11, 2020 is now 290,242 with a death toll of 6,553.
The seven-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi is 23 per 100,000 people, as of Feb. 18. In Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day moving average is 21 per 100,000 people.
MSDH also reported 93 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 28 positive inpatients and 20,883 positive outpatients, as of Feb. 18.
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 2894
Benton 923
Calhoun 1551
Chickasaw 2001
Clay 1768
Itawamba 2879
Lafayette 5679
Lee 9618
Marshall 3953
Monroe 3963
Oktibbeha 4374
Pontotoc 4051
Prentiss 2670
Tippah 2740
Tishomingo 2100
Union 3901