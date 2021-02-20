Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 COVID-19 Update

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Saturday reported 350 more cases of COVID-19 and 19 new deaths, as of 3 p.m. Friday.

In Northeast Mississippi, Calhoun and Lee counties each reported one additional death.

The statewide total number of coronavirus cases since March 11, 2020 is now 290,242 with a death toll of 6,553.

The seven-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi is 23 per 100,000 people, as of Feb. 18. In Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day moving average is 21 per 100,000 people.

MSDH also reported 93 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 28 positive inpatients and 20,883 positive outpatients, as of Feb. 18.

Case totals by county:

Alcorn 2894

Benton 923

Calhoun 1551

Chickasaw 2001

Clay 1768

Itawamba 2879

Lafayette 5679

Lee 9618

Marshall 3953

Monroe 3963

Oktibbeha 4374

Pontotoc 4051

Prentiss 2670

Tippah 2740

Tishomingo 2100

Union 3901

