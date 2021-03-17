The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Wednesday reported 352 additional cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths.
No counties in Northeast Mississippi reported new deaths.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020 is now 301,602 with a death toll of 6,936. As of this week, around 287,341 people are presumed recovered from the virus.
The seven-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi is 16 per 100,000 people, as of March 15. In Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day moving average is 15 per 100,000 people.
MSDH also reported 43 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 12 positive inpatients and 21,132 positive outpatients, as of March 16.
Most counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (3), Benton (3), Calhoun (2), Chickasaw (1), Clay (1), Itawamba (2), Lafayette (16), Lee (7), Marshall (2), Oktibbeha (4), Pontotoc (2), Prentiss (1), Tishomingo (2) and Union (2).
Case totals by county:
- Alcorn 2943
- Benton 953
- Calhoun 1610
- Chickasaw 2025
- Clay 1806
- Itawamba 2927
- Lafayette 5858
- Lee 9777
- Marshall 4129
- Monroe 4028
- Oktibbeha 4477
- Pontotoc 4137
- Prentiss 2728
- Tippah 2820
- Tishomingo 2143
- Union 3996