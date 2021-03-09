COVID Update March 9, 2021

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Tuesday reported 357 additional cases of COVID-19 and 26 additional deaths.

Calhoun, Clay and Marshall counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020 is now 298,008 with a death toll of 6,834. As of this week, around 290,697 people are presumed recovered from the virus.

The seven-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi is 13 per 100,000 people, as of March 7. In Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day moving average is 10 per 100,000 people.

MSDH also reported 56 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 16 positive inpatients and 21,099 positive outpatients, as of March 9.

Several counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Benton (1), Calhoun (1), Lafayette (9), Lee (4), Marshall (4), Oktibbeha (5), Pontotoc (1), Tippah (3), Tishomingo (1) and Union (2).

Case totals by county:

Alcorn 2928

Benton 941

Calhoun 1588

Chickasaw 2020

Clay 1794

Itawamba 2907

Lafayette 5777

Lee 9729

Marshall 4071

Monroe 3998

Oktibbeha 4438

Pontotoc 4111

Prentiss 2712

Tippah 2805

Tishomingo 2133

Union 3972

