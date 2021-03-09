The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Tuesday reported 357 additional cases of COVID-19 and 26 additional deaths.
Calhoun, Clay and Marshall counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020 is now 298,008 with a death toll of 6,834. As of this week, around 290,697 people are presumed recovered from the virus.
The seven-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi is 13 per 100,000 people, as of March 7. In Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day moving average is 10 per 100,000 people.
MSDH also reported 56 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 16 positive inpatients and 21,099 positive outpatients, as of March 9.
Several counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Benton (1), Calhoun (1), Lafayette (9), Lee (4), Marshall (4), Oktibbeha (5), Pontotoc (1), Tippah (3), Tishomingo (1) and Union (2).
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 2928
Benton 941
Calhoun 1588
Chickasaw 2020
Clay 1794
Itawamba 2907
Lafayette 5777
Lee 9729
Marshall 4071
Monroe 3998
Oktibbeha 4438
Pontotoc 4111
Prentiss 2712
Tippah 2805
Tishomingo 2133
Union 3972