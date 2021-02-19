COVID Update February 19

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Friday reported 360 additional cases of COVID-19 and three deaths.

No counties in Northeast Mississippi reported new deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020 is now 289,892 with a death toll of 6,534. As of this week, around 264,456 people are presumed recovered from the virus.

The seven-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi is 27 per 100,000 people, as of Feb. 17. In Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day moving average is 25 per 100,000 people.

MSDH also reported 105 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 28 positive inpatients and 20,883 positive outpatients, as of Feb. 18.

Several counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Chickasaw (1), Itawamba (1), Lafayette (4), Lee (6), Marshall (1), Oktibbeha (3), Pontotoc (3), Prentiss (1) and Union (5).

Case totals by county:

  • Alcorn 2891
  • Benton 923
  • Calhoun 1550
  • Chickasaw 2000
  • Clay 1765
  • Itawamba 2877
  • Lafayette 5675
  • Lee 9608
  • Marshall 3944
  • Monroe 3961
  • Oktibbeha 4371
  • Pontotoc 4051
  • Prentiss 2669
  • Tippah 2739
  • Tishomingo 2099
  • Union 3899

blake.alsup@djournal.com

