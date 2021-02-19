The Mississippi State Department of Health on Friday reported 360 additional cases of COVID-19 and three deaths.
No counties in Northeast Mississippi reported new deaths.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020 is now 289,892 with a death toll of 6,534. As of this week, around 264,456 people are presumed recovered from the virus.
The seven-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi is 27 per 100,000 people, as of Feb. 17. In Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day moving average is 25 per 100,000 people.
MSDH also reported 105 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 28 positive inpatients and 20,883 positive outpatients, as of Feb. 18.
Several counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Chickasaw (1), Itawamba (1), Lafayette (4), Lee (6), Marshall (1), Oktibbeha (3), Pontotoc (3), Prentiss (1) and Union (5).
Case totals by county:
- Alcorn 2891
- Benton 923
- Calhoun 1550
- Chickasaw 2000
- Clay 1765
- Itawamba 2877
- Lafayette 5675
- Lee 9608
- Marshall 3944
- Monroe 3961
- Oktibbeha 4371
- Pontotoc 4051
- Prentiss 2669
- Tippah 2739
- Tishomingo 2099
- Union 3899