covid19 numbers
Bobby Pepper

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Sunday reported 361 new cases of COVID-19 and four deaths.

There have been 1,039 deaths and 25,892 cases reported in the state since March 11.

In Northeast Mississippi, deaths were reported in Oktibbeha and Monroe counties. The coronavirus death toll now stands at 29 in Monroe and 23 in Oktibbeha.

Marshall County reported 14 new cases Sunday, followed Pontotoc with eight, Lee five, Lafayette and Chickasaw three apiece, Itawamba and Monroe two apiece, and Clay, Union and Oktibbeha one apiece.

As of this week, MSDH reported an estimate of 17,242 people presumed recovered from the virus.

Northeast Mississippi cases by county :

Alcorn 53

Benton 25

Calhoun 110

Chickasaw 235

Clay 235

Itawamba 115

Lafayette 323

Lee 452

Marshall 185

Monroe 340

Oktibbeha 466

Pontotoc 202

Prentiss 91

Tippah 116

Tishomingo 60

Union 161

