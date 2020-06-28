The Mississippi State Department of Health on Sunday reported 361 new cases of COVID-19 and four deaths.
There have been 1,039 deaths and 25,892 cases reported in the state since March 11.
In Northeast Mississippi, deaths were reported in Oktibbeha and Monroe counties. The coronavirus death toll now stands at 29 in Monroe and 23 in Oktibbeha.
Marshall County reported 14 new cases Sunday, followed Pontotoc with eight, Lee five, Lafayette and Chickasaw three apiece, Itawamba and Monroe two apiece, and Clay, Union and Oktibbeha one apiece.
As of this week, MSDH reported an estimate of 17,242 people presumed recovered from the virus.
Northeast Mississippi cases by county :
Alcorn 53
Benton 25
Calhoun 110
Chickasaw 235
Clay 235
Itawamba 115
Lafayette 323
Lee 452
Marshall 185
Monroe 340
Oktibbeha 466
Pontotoc 202
Prentiss 91
Tippah 116
Tishomingo 60
Union 161