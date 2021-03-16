The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Tuesday reported 369 additional cases of COVID-19 and 27 additional deaths.
Clay, Marshall and Tippah counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020 is now 301,250 with a death toll of 6,929. As of this week, around 287,341 people are presumed recovered from the virus.
The seven-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi is 15 per 100,000 people, as of March 14. In Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day moving average is 15 per 100,000 people.
MSDH also reported 47 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 12 positive inpatients and 21,132 positive outpatients, as of March 16.
Most counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (1), Calhoun (3), Clay (4), Itawamba (1), Lafayette (7), Lee (2), Marshall (13), Monroe (1), Pontotoc (6), Tippah (1), Tishomingo (2) and Union (4).
Case totals by county:
- Alcorn 2940
- Benton 950
- Calhoun 1608
- Chickasaw 2024
- Clay 1805
- Itawamba 2925
- Lafayette 5842
- Lee 9770
- Marshall 4127
- Monroe 4028
- Oktibbeha 4473
- Pontotoc 4135
- Prentiss 2727
- Tippah 2820
- Tishomingo 2141
- Union 3994