The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Wednesday reported 380 additional cases of COVID-19 and 19 deaths.
Alcorn, Chickasaw, Lee and Monroe counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020 is now 295,675 with a death toll of 6,743. As of this week, around 278,162 people are presumed recovered from the virus.
The seven-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi is 20 per 100,000 people, as of March 1. In Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day moving average is 15 per 100,000 people.
MSDH also reported 61 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 23 positive inpatients and 21,050 positive outpatients, as of March 2.
Most counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (4), Benton (3), Calhoun (1), Chickasaw (3), Itawamba (1), Lafayette (4), Lee (3), Marshall (2), Oktibbeha (1), Pontotoc (8), Prentiss (4), Tippah (3), Tishomingo (3) and Union (5).
Case totals by county:
- Alcorn 2922
- Benton 938
- Calhoun 1580
- Chickasaw 2014
- Clay 1792
- Itawamba 2901
- Lafayette 5740
- Lee 9694
- Marshall 4035
- Monroe 3990
- Oktibbeha 4415
- Pontotoc 4105
- Prentiss 2702
- Tippah 2792
- Tishomingo 2126
- Union 3961