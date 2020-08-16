The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Sunday reported 381 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths.
Statewide, 72,136 cases have been reported as of 6 p.m. Saturday. The state's death toll is now 2,084.
Lee County reported 24 new cases, followed by Oktibbeha (7), Alcorn (6), Monroe (5), Pontotoc (4), Tippah (4), Lafayette (3), Marshall (2), Itawamba (2), Tishomingo (2), Union (2) and Benton (1).
Northeast Mississippi cases totals:
Alcorn 457
Benton 166
Calhoun 433
Chickasaw 513
Clay 417
Itawamba 424
Lafayette 1065
Lee 1724
Marshall 768
Monroe 873
Oktibbeha 1178
Pontotoc 888
Prentiss 497
Tippah 438
Tishomingo 469
Union 763