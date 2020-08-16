covidupdate
Bobby Pepper

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Sunday reported 381 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths.

Statewide, 72,136 cases have been reported as of 6 p.m. Saturday. The state's death toll is now 2,084.

Lee County reported 24 new cases, followed by Oktibbeha (7), Alcorn (6), Monroe (5), Pontotoc (4), Tippah (4), Lafayette (3), Marshall (2), Itawamba (2), Tishomingo (2), Union (2) and Benton (1).

Northeast Mississippi cases totals:

Alcorn 457

Benton 166

Calhoun 433

Chickasaw 513

Clay 417

Itawamba 424

Lafayette 1065

Lee 1724

Marshall 768

Monroe 873

Oktibbeha 1178

Pontotoc 888

Prentiss 497

Tippah 438

Tishomingo 469

Union 763

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus