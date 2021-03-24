COVID Update March 24, 2021

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Wednesday reported 387 additional cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths.

Calhoun and Lafayette counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020 is now 303,625 with a death toll of 6,981. As of this week, around 290,537 people are presumed recovered from the virus.

The seven-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi is 10 per 100,000 people, as of March 22. In Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day moving average is 10 per 100,000 people.

MSDH also reported 27 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 10 positive inpatients and 21,185 positive outpatients, as of March 22.

Several counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Benton (3), Chickasaw (1), Itawamba (4), Lafayette (13), Lee (4), Marshall (4), Oktibbeha (4), Pontotoc (3), Prentiss (2), Tishomingo (7) and Union (1).

Case totals by county:

  • Alcorn 2948
  • Benton 959
  • Calhoun 1615
  • Chickasaw 2032
  • Clay 1813
  • Itawamba 2939
  • Lafayette 5892
  • Lee 9793
  • Marshall 4202
  • Monroe 4038
  • Oktibbeha 4506
  • Pontotoc 4147
  • Prentiss 2739
  • Tippah 2824
  • Tishomingo 2182
  • Union 4000

blake.alsup@djournal.com

