The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Wednesday reported 387 additional cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths.
Calhoun and Lafayette counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020 is now 303,625 with a death toll of 6,981. As of this week, around 290,537 people are presumed recovered from the virus.
The seven-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi is 10 per 100,000 people, as of March 22. In Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day moving average is 10 per 100,000 people.
MSDH also reported 27 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 10 positive inpatients and 21,185 positive outpatients, as of March 22.
Several counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Benton (3), Chickasaw (1), Itawamba (4), Lafayette (13), Lee (4), Marshall (4), Oktibbeha (4), Pontotoc (3), Prentiss (2), Tishomingo (7) and Union (1).
Case totals by county:
- Alcorn 2948
- Benton 959
- Calhoun 1615
- Chickasaw 2032
- Clay 1813
- Itawamba 2939
- Lafayette 5892
- Lee 9793
- Marshall 4202
- Monroe 4038
- Oktibbeha 4506
- Pontotoc 4147
- Prentiss 2739
- Tippah 2824
- Tishomingo 2182
- Union 4000