The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) today reported 390 additional cases of COVID-19 and no deaths as of 3 p.m. Saturday.
The statewide total number of coronavirus cases since March 11, 2020 is now 290,632 with a death toll of 6,553.
MSDH also reported 93 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 2895
Benton 923
Calhoun 1551
Chickasaw 2001
Clay 1769
Itawamba 2884
Lafayette 5675
Lee 9620
Marshall 3952
Monroe 3966
Oktibbeha 4377
Pontotoc 4056
Prentiss 2670
Tippah 2743
Tishomingo 2102
Union 3904