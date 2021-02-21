covids

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) today reported 390 additional cases of COVID-19 and no deaths as of 3 p.m. Saturday.

The statewide total number of coronavirus cases since March 11, 2020 is now 290,632 with a death toll of 6,553.

MSDH also reported 93 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

Case totals by county:

Alcorn 2895

Benton 923

Calhoun 1551

Chickasaw 2001

Clay 1769

Itawamba 2884

Lafayette 5675

Lee 9620

Marshall 3952

Monroe 3966

Oktibbeha 4377

Pontotoc 4056

Prentiss 2670

Tippah 2743

Tishomingo 2102

Union 3904

bobby.pepper@djournal.com • Twitter: @bobbypepper30

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus