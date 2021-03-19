COVID Update March 19, 2021

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday reported 392 additional cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths.

Marshall County in Northeast Mississippi reported one additional death.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020 is now 302,316 with a death toll of 6,945. As of this week, around 287,341 people are presumed recovered from the virus.

The seven-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi is 15 per 100,000 people, as of March 17. In Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day moving average is 15 per 100,000 people.

MSDH also reported 41 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 10 positive inpatients and 21,157 positive outpatients, as of March 19.

Several counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Calhoun (2), Chickasaw (4), Clay (1), Lafayette (3), Marshall (19), Monroe (2), Oktibbeha (5), Pontotoc (1), Prentiss (1), Tishomingo (4) and Union (1).

Case totals by county:

  • Alcorn 2946
  • Benton 953
  • Calhoun 1614
  • Chickasaw 2029
  • Clay 1809
  • Itawamba 2929
  • Lafayette 5866
  • Lee 9781
  • Marshall 4150
  • Monroe 4032
  • Oktibbeha 4489
  • Pontotoc 4139
  • Prentiss 2730
  • Tippah 2823
  • Tishomingo 2150
  • Union 3997

