The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday reported 392 additional cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths.
Marshall County in Northeast Mississippi reported one additional death.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020 is now 302,316 with a death toll of 6,945. As of this week, around 287,341 people are presumed recovered from the virus.
The seven-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi is 15 per 100,000 people, as of March 17. In Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day moving average is 15 per 100,000 people.
MSDH also reported 41 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 10 positive inpatients and 21,157 positive outpatients, as of March 19.
Several counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Calhoun (2), Chickasaw (4), Clay (1), Lafayette (3), Marshall (19), Monroe (2), Oktibbeha (5), Pontotoc (1), Prentiss (1), Tishomingo (4) and Union (1).
Case totals by county:
- Alcorn 2946
- Benton 953
- Calhoun 1614
- Chickasaw 2029
- Clay 1809
- Itawamba 2929
- Lafayette 5866
- Lee 9781
- Marshall 4150
- Monroe 4032
- Oktibbeha 4489
- Pontotoc 4139
- Prentiss 2730
- Tippah 2823
- Tishomingo 2150
- Union 3997