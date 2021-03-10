COVID Update March 10, 2021

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Wednesday reported 437 additional cases of COVID-19 and 11 additional deaths.

Oktibbeha and Tippah counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020 is now 298,445 with a death toll of 6,845. As of this week, around 290,697 people are presumed recovered from the virus.

The seven-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi is 13 per 100,000 people, as of March 8. In Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day moving average is 9 per 100,000 people.

MSDH also reported 50 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 16 positive inpatients and 21,099 positive outpatients, as of March 9.

Several counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (1), Calhoun (4), Clay (1), Itawamba (3), Lafayette (2), Lee (7), Marshall (4), Monroe (1), Oktibbeha (6), Pontotoc (7), Prentiss (2), Tippah (5), Tishomingo (1) and Union (2).

Case totals by county:

Alcorn 2929

Benton 941

Calhoun 1592

Chickasaw 2020

Clay 1795

Itawamba 2910

Lafayette 5779

Lee 9736

Marshall 4075

Monroe 3999

Oktibbeha 4444

Pontotoc 4118

Prentiss 2714

Tippah 2810

Tishomingo 2134

Union 3974

