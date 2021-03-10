The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Wednesday reported 437 additional cases of COVID-19 and 11 additional deaths.
Oktibbeha and Tippah counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020 is now 298,445 with a death toll of 6,845. As of this week, around 290,697 people are presumed recovered from the virus.
The seven-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi is 13 per 100,000 people, as of March 8. In Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day moving average is 9 per 100,000 people.
MSDH also reported 50 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 16 positive inpatients and 21,099 positive outpatients, as of March 9.
Several counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (1), Calhoun (4), Clay (1), Itawamba (3), Lafayette (2), Lee (7), Marshall (4), Monroe (1), Oktibbeha (6), Pontotoc (7), Prentiss (2), Tippah (5), Tishomingo (1) and Union (2).
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 2929
Benton 941
Calhoun 1592
Chickasaw 2020
Clay 1795
Itawamba 2910
Lafayette 5779
Lee 9736
Marshall 4075
Monroe 3999
Oktibbeha 4444
Pontotoc 4118
Prentiss 2714
Tippah 2810
Tishomingo 2134
Union 3974