Saturday, May 30, 2020 COVID-19 update

 Jayson Burnett

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Saturday morning reported 439 new cases of COVID-19, the largest single-day total of reported cases, and 13 new deaths.

The statewide total of coronavirus cases now stands at 15,229 with 723 total deaths.

In Northeast Mississippi, new cases were reported in Alcorn, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clay, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tippah, Tishomingo, and Union.

Oktibbeha County reported one new death.

As of this week (March 24), MSDH said an estimated 9,401 people in the state are presumed recovered from the virus.

Northeast Mississippi case totals:

Alcorn 17

Benton 15

Calhoun 64

Chickasaw 133

Clay 112

Itawamba 87

Lafayette 131

Lee 149

Marshall 83

Monroe 255

Oktibbeha 235

Pontotoc 32

Prentiss 52

Tippah 73

Tishomingo 32

Union 83

