The Mississippi State Department of Health on Saturday morning reported 439 new cases of COVID-19, the largest single-day total of reported cases, and 13 new deaths.
The statewide total of coronavirus cases now stands at 15,229 with 723 total deaths.
In Northeast Mississippi, new cases were reported in Alcorn, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clay, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tippah, Tishomingo, and Union.
Oktibbeha County reported one new death.
As of this week (March 24), MSDH said an estimated 9,401 people in the state are presumed recovered from the virus.
Northeast Mississippi case totals:
Alcorn 17
Benton 15
Calhoun 64
Chickasaw 133
Clay 112
Itawamba 87
Lafayette 131
Lee 149
Marshall 83
Monroe 255
Oktibbeha 235
Pontotoc 32
Prentiss 52
Tippah 73
Tishomingo 32
Union 83