The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Thursday reported 479 additional cases of COVID-19 and 21 deaths.
Monroe and Oktibbeha counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020 is now 296,154 with a death toll of 6,764. As of this week, around 278,162 people are presumed recovered from the virus.
The seven-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi is 20 per 100,000 people, as of March 2. In Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day moving average is 14 per 100,000 people.
MSDH also reported 57 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 18 positive inpatients and 21,072 positive outpatients, as of March 4.
Most counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (2), Benton (1), Calhoun (5), Itawamba (1), Lafayette (7), Lee (9), Marshall (9), Monroe (3), Oktibbeha (6), Pontotoc (2), Prentiss (9), Tippah (3), Tishomingo (3) and Union (3).
Case totals by county:
- Alcorn 2922
- Benton 939
- Calhoun 1585
- Chickasaw 2014
- Clay 1792
- Itawamba 2902
- Lafayette 5747
- Lee 9703
- Marshall 4044
- Monroe 3993
- Oktibbeha 4421
- Pontotoc 4107
- Prentiss 2711
- Tippah 2795
- Tishomingo 2129
- Union 3964