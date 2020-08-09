The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Sunday reported 597 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths.
Statewide, there have been 67,173 cases and 1,896 deaths during the pandemic.
Lee and Monroe counties both reported two deaths and Oktibbeha one. There have been 270 COVID-related deaths in Northeast Mississippi.
All counties in the region except Prentiss reported new cases. Lee has 34, followed by Monroe (18), Alcorn (9), Lafayette (9), Union (9), Tishomingo (8), Marshall(7), Tippah (6), Pontotoc (6), Oktibbeha (4), Chickasaw (3), Clay (2), Benton (1), Itawamba (1) and Calhoun (1).
Northeast Mississippi cases totals:
Alcorn 428
Benton 144
Calhoun 418
Chickasaw 462
Clay 396
Itawamba 359
Lafayette 973
Lee 1462
Marshall 695
Monroe 796
Oktibbeha 1122
Pontotoc 827
Prentiss 412
Tippah 366
Tishomingo 417
Union 636