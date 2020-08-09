MSDH covid screenshot update, 8/9/20

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Sunday reported 597 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths.

Statewide, there have been 67,173 cases and 1,896 deaths during the pandemic.

Lee and Monroe counties both reported two deaths and Oktibbeha one. There have been 270 COVID-related deaths in Northeast Mississippi.

All counties in the region except Prentiss reported new cases. Lee has 34, followed by Monroe (18), Alcorn (9), Lafayette (9), Union (9), Tishomingo (8), Marshall(7), Tippah (6), Pontotoc (6), Oktibbeha (4), Chickasaw (3), Clay (2), Benton (1), Itawamba (1) and Calhoun (1).

Northeast Mississippi cases totals:

Alcorn 428

Benton 144

Calhoun 418

Chickasaw 462

Clay 396

Itawamba 359

Lafayette 973

Lee 1462

Marshall 695

Monroe 796

Oktibbeha 1122

Pontotoc 827

Prentiss 412

Tippah 366

Tishomingo 417

Union 636

bobby.pepper@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus