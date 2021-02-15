The Mississippi State Department of Health on Monday reported 544 additional cases of COVID-19 and two deaths.
No new deaths were reported in Northeast Mississippi.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020 is now 287,980 with a death toll of 6,464. As of this week, around 253,140 people are presumed recovered from the virus.
The seven-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi is 27 per 100,000 people, as of Feb. 13. In Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day moving average is 24 per 100,000 people.
MSDH also reported 113 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 38 positive inpatients and 20,864 positive outpatients, as of Feb. 15.
Most counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (2), Benton (5), Calhoun (3), Chickasaw (1), Itawamba (1), Lafayette (16), Lee (7), Marshall (12), Monroe (2), Oktibbeha (2), Pontotoc (1), Prentiss (2), Tippah (12), Tishomingo (1) and Union (9).
Case totals by county:
- Alcorn 2884
- Benton 920
- Calhoun 1545
- Chickasaw 1994
- Clay 1763
- Itawamba 2870
- Lafayette 5658
- Lee 9575
- Marshall 3921
- Monroe 3948
- Oktibbeha 4354
- Pontotoc 4028
- Prentiss 2665
- Tippah 2713
- Tishomingo 2089
- Union 3873