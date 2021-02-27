The Mississippi State Department of Health on Saturday reported 549 additional cases of COVID-19 and 31 new deaths, as of 3 p.m. Friday.
In Northeast Mississippi, Alcorn, Pontotoc, Union counties each reported one additional death. Itawamba County and Oktibbeha County each reported two additional deaths.
The statewide total number of coronavirus cases since March 11, 2020 is now 294,091 with a death toll of 6,669. As of this week, around 273,437 people are presumed recovered from the virus.
The seven-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases in the state is 16 per 100,000 people. In Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day moving average is 13 cases per 100,000 people, as of Feb. 25.
MSDH also reported 70 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 27 positive inpatients and 21,020 positive outpatients, as of Feb. 26.
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 2912
Benton 933
Calhoun 1575
Chickasaw 2009
Clay 1785
Itawamba 2893
Lafayette 5721
Lee 9679
Marshall 4018
Monroe 3982
Oktibbeha 4406
Pontotoc 4084
Prentiss 2695
Tippah 2767
Tishomingo 2119
Union 3949