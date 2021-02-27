Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 COVID-19 update

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Saturday reported 549 additional cases of COVID-19 and 31 new deaths, as of 3 p.m. Friday.

In Northeast Mississippi, Alcorn, Pontotoc, Union counties each reported one additional death. Itawamba County and Oktibbeha County each reported two additional deaths.

The statewide total number of coronavirus cases since March 11, 2020 is now 294,091 with a death toll of 6,669. As of this week, around 273,437 people are presumed recovered from the virus.

The seven-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases in the state is 16 per 100,000 people. In Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day moving average is 13 cases per 100,000 people, as of Feb. 25.

MSDH also reported 70 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 27 positive inpatients and 21,020 positive outpatients, as of Feb. 26.

Case totals by county:

Alcorn 2912

Benton 933

Calhoun 1575

Chickasaw 2009

Clay 1785

Itawamba 2893

Lafayette 5721

Lee 9679

Marshall 4018

Monroe 3982

Oktibbeha 4406

Pontotoc 4084

Prentiss 2695

Tippah 2767

Tishomingo 2119

Union 3949

