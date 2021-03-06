The Mississippi State Department of Health on Saturday reported 576 additional cases of COVID-19and 22 deaths, as of 3 p.m. Friday.
Chickasaw, Clay, Lee, Monroe, Oktibbeha and Tishomingo counites each reported one new death. Marshall County reported three additional deaths. As of this week, MSDH reports around 278,162 people presumed recovered from COVID-19.
The statewide total number of coronavirus cases since March 11, 2020 is now 297,321 with a death toll of 6,805.
The seven-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi is 16 per 100,000 people, as of March 4. In Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day moving average is 12 cases per 100,000 people.
MSDH also reported 55 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 18 positive inpatients and 21,072 positive outpatients, as of March 4.
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 2927
Benton 940
Calhoun 1586
Chickasaw 2019
Clay 1794
Itawamba 2906
Lafayette 5767
Lee 9720
Marshall 4059
Monroe 3996
Oktibbeha 4430
Pontotoc 4110
Prentiss 2712
Tippah 2800
Tishomingo 2132
Union 3971