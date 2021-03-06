Saturday March 6, 2021 COVID-19 update

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Saturday reported 576 additional cases of COVID-19and 22 deaths, as of 3 p.m. Friday.

Chickasaw, Clay, Lee, Monroe, Oktibbeha and Tishomingo counites each reported one new death. Marshall County reported three additional deaths. As of this week, MSDH reports around 278,162 people presumed recovered from COVID-19.

The statewide total number of coronavirus cases since March 11, 2020 is now 297,321 with a death toll of 6,805.

The seven-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi is 16 per 100,000 people, as of March 4. In Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day moving average is 12 cases per 100,000 people.

MSDH also reported 55 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 18 positive inpatients and 21,072 positive outpatients, as of March 4.

Case totals by county:

Alcorn 2927

Benton 940

Calhoun 1586

Chickasaw 2019

Clay 1794

Itawamba 2906

Lafayette 5767

Lee 9720

Marshall 4059

Monroe 3996

Oktibbeha 4430

Pontotoc 4110

Prentiss 2712

Tippah 2800

Tishomingo 2132

Union 3971

