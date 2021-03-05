The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday reported 591 additional cases of COVID-19 and 19 deaths.
Lafayette and Lee counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020 is now 296,745 with a death toll of 6,783. As of this week, around 278,162 people are presumed recovered from the virus.
The seven-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi is 18 per 100,000 people, as of March 3. In Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day moving average is 13 per 100,000 people.
MSDH also reported 52 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 18 positive inpatients and 21,072 positive outpatients, as of March 4.
All counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (3), Benton (1), Calhoun (1), Chickasaw (3), Clay (1), Itawamba (3), Lafayette (14), Lee (8), Marshall (7), Monroe (1), Oktibbeha (5), Pontotoc (3), Prentiss (1), Tippah (5), Tishomingo (1) and Union (2).
Case totals by county:
- Alcorn 2925
- Benton 940
- Calhoun 1586
- Chickasaw 2017
- Clay 1793
- Itawamba 2905
- Lafayette 5761
- Lee 9711
- Marshall 4051
- Monroe 3994
- Oktibbeha 4426
- Pontotoc 4110
- Prentiss 2712
- Tippah 2800
- Tishomingo 2130
- Union 3966