The Mississippi State Department of Health on Monday reported 635 additional cases of COVID-19 and one death related to the virus as of 6 p.m. Feb. 7.
No new deaths were reported in Northeast Mississippi.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020, is now 282,313, with a death toll of 6,270. Around 238,176 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Jan. 31.
The seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases in the state of Mississippi is 39 per 100,000 residents is as of Feb. 2. For Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day rolling average is 35 per 100,000 residents.
There are currently 143 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 48 positive inpatients and 20,690 positive outpatients as of Feb. 8.
Most counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (1), Calhoun (2), Chickasaw (1), Clay (1), Itawamba (2), Lafayette (9), Lee (12), Marshall (12), Monroe (1), Oktibbeha (11), Pontotoc (6), Prentiss (9), Tippah (4), Tishomingo (3) and Union (6).
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 2,864
Benton 908
Calhoun 1,516
Chickasaw 1,967
Clay 1,749
Itawamba 2,823
Lafayette 5,568
Lee 9,443
Marshall 3,811
Monroe 3,903
Oktibbeha 4,290
Pontotoc 3,992
Prentiss 2,636
Tippah 2,665
Tishomingo 2,064
Union 3,791