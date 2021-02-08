COVID Update February 8

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Monday reported 635 additional cases of COVID-19 and one death related to the virus as of 6 p.m. Feb. 7.

No new deaths were reported in Northeast Mississippi. 

The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020, is now 282,313, with a death toll of 6,270. Around 238,176 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Jan. 31.

The seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases in the state of Mississippi is 39 per 100,000 residents is as of Feb. 2. For Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day rolling average is 35 per 100,000 residents.

There are currently 143 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 48 positive inpatients and 20,690 positive outpatients as of Feb. 8.

Most counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (1), Calhoun (2), Chickasaw (1), Clay (1), Itawamba (2), Lafayette (9), Lee (12), Marshall (12), Monroe (1), Oktibbeha (11), Pontotoc (6), Prentiss (9), Tippah (4), Tishomingo (3) and Union (6).

Case totals by county:

Alcorn 2,864

Benton 908

Calhoun 1,516

Chickasaw 1,967

Clay 1,749

Itawamba 2,823

Lafayette 5,568

Lee 9,443

Marshall 3,811

Monroe 3,903

Oktibbeha 4,290

Pontotoc 3,992

Prentiss 2,636

Tippah 2,665

Tishomingo 2,064

Union 3,791

blake.alsup@journalinc.com

Twitter: @AlsupTheWriter

