The Mississippi State Department of Health on Sunday reported 647 new COVID-19 cases and 14 additional deaths.

The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 82,676 with 2,441 deaths as a result of the virus. 

Itawamba County reported two additional deaths and Clay County reported one.

All counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information, according to the MSDH website.

The additional case counts are Alcorn (8), Benton (1), Calhoun (2), Chickasaw (3), Clay (3), Itawamba (10), Lafayette (42), Lee (23), Marshall (6), Monroe (10), Oktibbeha (22), Pontotoc (9), Prentiss (3), Tippah (7), Tishomingo (4) and Union (2).

Since March, the total case counts for each county in Northeast Mississippi are:

Alcorn 624

Benton 194

Calhoun 470

Chickasaw 584

Clay 472

Itawamba 555

Lafayette 1419

Lee 2162

Marshall 940

Monroe 1035

Oktibbeha 1426

Pontotoc 1058

Prentiss 615

Tippah 545

Tishomingo 551

Union 878

