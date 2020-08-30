The Mississippi State Department of Health on Sunday reported 647 new COVID-19 cases and 14 additional deaths.
The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 82,676 with 2,441 deaths as a result of the virus.
Itawamba County reported two additional deaths and Clay County reported one.
All counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information, according to the MSDH website.
The additional case counts are Alcorn (8), Benton (1), Calhoun (2), Chickasaw (3), Clay (3), Itawamba (10), Lafayette (42), Lee (23), Marshall (6), Monroe (10), Oktibbeha (22), Pontotoc (9), Prentiss (3), Tippah (7), Tishomingo (4) and Union (2).
Since March, the total case counts for each county in Northeast Mississippi are:
Alcorn 624
Benton 194
Calhoun 470
Chickasaw 584
Clay 472
Itawamba 555
Lafayette 1419
Lee 2162
Marshall 940
Monroe 1035
Oktibbeha 1426
Pontotoc 1058
Prentiss 615
Tippah 545
Tishomingo 551
Union 878