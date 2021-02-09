The Mississippi State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 656 additional cases of COVID-19 and 73 deaths related to the virus as of 6 p.m. Feb. 8.
Chickasaw, Lafayette, Marshall, Pontotoc and Prentiss counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death. Monroe and Union counties each reported two new deaths. Tippah reported three new deaths.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020, is now 282,969, with a death toll of 6,342. Around 253,140 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Feb. 8.
The seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases in the state of Mississippi is 32 per 100,000 residents is as of Feb. 6. For Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day rolling average is 30 per 100,000 residents.
There are currently 136 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 48 positive inpatients and 20,742 positive outpatients as of Feb. 9.
All counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (1), Benton (1), Calhoun (1), Chickasaw (1), Clay (8), Itawamba (6), Lafayette (6), Lee (21), Marshall (17), Monroe (8), Oktibbeha (4), Pontotoc (11), Prentiss (3), Tippah (5), Tishomingo (6) and Union (22).
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 2,865
Benton 909
Calhoun 1,517
Chickasaw 1,968
Clay 1,757
Itawamba 2,829
Lafayette 5,574
Lee 9,464
Marshall 3,828
Monroe 3,911
Oktibbeha 4,294
Pontotoc 4,003
Prentiss 2,639
Tippah 2,670
Tishomingo 2,070
Union 3,813