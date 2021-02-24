The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Wednesday reported 669 additional cases of COVID-19 and 28 deaths.
Monroe and Union counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death. Pontotoc County reported two new deaths.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020 is now 291,891 with a death toll of 6,605. As of this week, around 273,437 people are presumed recovered from the virus.
The seven-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi is 15 per 100,000 people, as of Feb. 21. In Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day moving average is 13 per 100,000 people.
MSDH also reported 86 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 33 positive inpatients and 20,959 positive outpatients, as of Feb. 23.
Most counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Calhoun (2), Chickasaw (3), Clay (5), Itawamba (1), Lafayette (10), Lee (6), Marshall (4), Monroe (6), Oktibbeha (6), Pontotoc (6), Prentiss (5), Tippah (2), Tishomingo (5) and Union (8).
Case totals by county:
- Alcorn 2896
- Benton 925
- Calhoun 1555
- Chickasaw 2005
- Clay 1778
- Itawamba 2885
- Lafayette 5698
- Lee 9641
- Marshall 3983
- Monroe 3977
- Oktibbeha 4386
- Pontotoc 4066
- Prentiss 2676
- Tippah 2754
- Tishomingo 2114
- Union 3921