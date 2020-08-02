TUPELO • The Mississippi State Department of Health on Sunday reported 672 additional Mississippians have tested positive for COVID-19 and 10 people have died from complications related to the virus.
The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 69,553 with 1,703 deaths as a result of the virus.
In Northeast Mississippi, one death was reported in Oktibbeha County.
Every Northeast Mississippi county except Benton reported new cases. Lee County has 38 new cases, followed by Marshall (10), Monroe (10), Tippah (10), Tishomingo (10), Lafayette (8), Oktibbeha (8), Pontotoc (8), Chickasaw (8), Prentiss (6), Union (6), Alcorn (5), Clay (4), Calhoun (1) and Itawamba (1).
Northeast Mississippi cases by county:
Alcorn 354
Benton 124
Calhoun 374
Chickasaw 435
Clay 368
Itawamba 307
Lafayette 869
Lee 1,232
Marshall 566
Monroe 697
Oktibbeha 1,052
Pontotoc 724
Prentiss 337
Tippah 304
Tishomingo 316
Union 519