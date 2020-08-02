covid19

TUPELO • The Mississippi State Department of Health on Sunday reported 672 additional Mississippians have tested positive for COVID-19 and 10 people have died from complications related to the virus.

The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 69,553 with 1,703 deaths as a result of the virus.

In Northeast Mississippi, one death was reported in Oktibbeha County.

Every Northeast Mississippi county except Benton reported new cases. Lee County has 38 new cases, followed by Marshall (10), Monroe (10), Tippah (10), Tishomingo (10), Lafayette (8), Oktibbeha (8), Pontotoc (8), Chickasaw (8), Prentiss (6), Union (6), Alcorn (5), Clay (4), Calhoun (1) and Itawamba (1).

Northeast Mississippi cases by county:

Alcorn 354

Benton 124

Calhoun 374

Chickasaw 435

Clay 368

Itawamba 307

Lafayette 869

Lee 1,232

Marshall 566

Monroe 697

Oktibbeha 1,052

Pontotoc 724

Prentiss 337

Tippah 304

Tishomingo 316

Union 519

