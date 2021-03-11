The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Thursday reported 679 additional cases of COVID-19 and 19 additional deaths.
No counties in Northeast Mississippi reported new deaths.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020 is now 299,124 with a death toll of 6,864. As of this week, around 290,697 people are presumed recovered from the virus.
The seven-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi is 13 per 100,000 people, as of March 9. In Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day moving average is 9 per 100,000 people.
MSDH also reported 47 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 16 positive inpatients and 21,099 positive outpatients, as of March 9.
Several counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (3), Benton (3), Calhoun (1), Itawamba (3), Lafayette (9), Lee (5), Marshall (11), Oktibbeha (4), Pontotoc (3), Prentiss (5), Tippah (1), Tishomingo (1) and Union (1).
Case totals by county:
- Alcorn 2932
- Benton 943
- Calhoun 1593
- Chickasaw 2020
- Clay 1795
- Itawamba 2913
- Lafayette 5788
- Lee 9741
- Marshall 4086
- Monroe 3999
- Oktibbeha 4448
- Pontotoc 4121
- Prentiss 2719
- Tippah 2811
- Tishomingo 2135
- Union 3975