The Mississippi State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 684 additional cases of COVID-19 and 23 deaths.
Lafayette, Lee, Monroe and Tishomingo counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported an additional death.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020 is now 289,398 with a death toll of 6,524. As of this week, around 264,456 people are presumed recovered from the virus.
The seven-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi is 27 per 100,000 people, as of Feb. 15. In Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day moving average is 25 per 100,000 people.
MSDH also reported 112 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 37 positive inpatients and 20,871 positive outpatients, as of Feb. 16.
Most counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (4), Benton (2), Calhoun (1), Clay (1), Itawamba (4), Lafayette (7), Lee (9), Marshall (5), Monroe (9), Oktibbeha (6), Pontotoc (5), Prentiss (3), Tippah (7), Tishomingo (4) and Union (6).
Case totals by county:
- Alcorn 2891
- Benton 923
- Calhoun 1549
- Chickasaw 1996
- Clay 1766
- Itawamba 2876
- Lafayette 5670
- Lee 9601
- Marshall 3940
- Monroe 3961
- Oktibbeha 4368
- Pontotoc 4045
- Prentiss 2668
- Tippah 2738
- Tishomingo 2097
- Union 3892