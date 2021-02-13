Saturday, Feb. 13, COVID Update

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Saturday reported 695 additional cases of COVID-19 and 32 deaths, as of 3 p.m. Feb. 12.

Oktibbeha, Pontotoc, and Union counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death. Lee County reported two additional deaths.

The statewide total number of coronavirus cases since March 11, 2020 is now 286,343 with a death toll of 6,461. As of this week, MSDH reports an estimate of 253,140 people presumed recovered from the virus.

The seven-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi is 28 per 100,000 people, as of Feb. 11. In Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day moving average is 28 per 100,000 people.

MSDH also reported 113 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

North Mississippi Medical Services reported 38 positive inpatients and 20,815 positive outpatients, as of Friday, Feb. 12. The next update will be on Monday, Feb. 15.

Case totals by county:

Alcorn 2881

Benton 912

Calhoun 1535

Chickasaw 1985

Clay 1761

Itawamba 2,863

Lafayette 5628

Lee 9555

Marshall 3884

Monroe 3937

Oktibbeha 4344

Pontotoc 4017

Prentiss 2658

Tippah 2698

Tishomingo 2084

Union 3849

