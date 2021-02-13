The Mississippi State Department of Health on Saturday reported 695 additional cases of COVID-19 and 32 deaths, as of 3 p.m. Feb. 12.
Oktibbeha, Pontotoc, and Union counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death. Lee County reported two additional deaths.
The statewide total number of coronavirus cases since March 11, 2020 is now 286,343 with a death toll of 6,461. As of this week, MSDH reports an estimate of 253,140 people presumed recovered from the virus.
The seven-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi is 28 per 100,000 people, as of Feb. 11. In Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day moving average is 28 per 100,000 people.
MSDH also reported 113 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
North Mississippi Medical Services reported 38 positive inpatients and 20,815 positive outpatients, as of Friday, Feb. 12. The next update will be on Monday, Feb. 15.
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 2881
Benton 912
Calhoun 1535
Chickasaw 1985
Clay 1761
Itawamba 2,863
Lafayette 5628
Lee 9555
Marshall 3884
Monroe 3937
Oktibbeha 4344
Pontotoc 4017
Prentiss 2658
Tippah 2698
Tishomingo 2084
Union 3849