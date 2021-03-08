The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Monday reported 70 additional cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020 is now 297,651 with a death toll of 6,808. As of this week, around 278,162 people are presumed recovered from the virus.
The seven-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi is 16 per 100,000 people, as of March 6. In Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day moving average is 11 per 100,000 people.
MSDH also reported 55 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 18 positive inpatients and 21,072 positive outpatients, as of March 4.
Several counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (1), Lee (3), Marshall (2) and Oktibbeha (1).
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 2928
Benton 940
Calhoun 1587
Chickasaw 2020
Clay 1794
Itawamba 2907
Lafayette 5768
Lee 9725
Marshall 4067
Monroe 3998
Oktibbeha 4433
Pontotoc 4110
Prentiss 2712
Tippah 2802
Tishomingo 2132
Union 3970