COVID Update March 8, 2021

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Monday reported 70 additional cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020 is now 297,651 with a death toll of 6,808. As of this week, around 278,162 people are presumed recovered from the virus.

The seven-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi is 16 per 100,000 people, as of March 6. In Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day moving average is 11 per 100,000 people.

MSDH also reported 55 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 18 positive inpatients and 21,072 positive outpatients, as of March 4.

Several counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (1), Lee (3), Marshall (2) and Oktibbeha (1).

Case totals by county:

Alcorn 2928

Benton 940

Calhoun 1587

Chickasaw 2020

Clay 1794

Itawamba 2907

Lafayette 5768

Lee 9725

Marshall 4067

Monroe 3998

Oktibbeha 4433

Pontotoc 4110

Prentiss 2712

Tippah 2802

Tishomingo 2132

Union 3970

blake.alsup@djournal.com

