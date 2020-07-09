COVID-19 Daily Totals as of July, 8, 2020

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 703 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 deaths Thursday. As of 6 p.m. June 8, the new total number of COVID-19 cases are 33,591 with 1,204 deaths. There are 22,167 presumed recovered through July 5.

No new deaths were reported in Northeast Mississippi counties. Three deaths reported Thursday occurred between June 28 and July 8 and were identified from death certificates.

The state saw the highest hospitalizations reported at 686 patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection and an additional 255 with suspected infection. There are also 110 current outbreaks in long term care facilities, where residents are considered a vulnerable population to severe outcomes from COVID-19.

All Northeast Counties except Benton reported additional cases.

Northeast Mississippi COVID-19 cases by county:

Alcorn 85

Benton 42

Calhoun 147

Chickasaw 292

Clay 255

Itawamba 141

Lafayette 437

Lee 586

Marshall 269

Monroe 436

Oktibbeha 568

Pontotoc 326

Prentiss 112

Tippah 144

Tishomingo 92

Union 238

