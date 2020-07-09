The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 703 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 deaths Thursday. As of 6 p.m. June 8, the new total number of COVID-19 cases are 33,591 with 1,204 deaths. There are 22,167 presumed recovered through July 5.
No new deaths were reported in Northeast Mississippi counties. Three deaths reported Thursday occurred between June 28 and July 8 and were identified from death certificates.
The state saw the highest hospitalizations reported at 686 patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection and an additional 255 with suspected infection. There are also 110 current outbreaks in long term care facilities, where residents are considered a vulnerable population to severe outcomes from COVID-19.
All Northeast Counties except Benton reported additional cases.
Northeast Mississippi COVID-19 cases by county:
Alcorn 85
Benton 42
Calhoun 147
Chickasaw 292
Clay 255
Itawamba 141
Lafayette 437
Lee 586
Marshall 269
Monroe 436
Oktibbeha 568
Pontotoc 326
Prentiss 112
Tippah 144
Tishomingo 92
Union 238