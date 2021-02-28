The Mississippi State Department of Health on Saturday reported 704 additional cases of COVID-19 and 12 new deaths, as of 3 p.m. Saturday.
In Northeast Mississippi, Itawamba County reported one death and all counties reported new cases except for Benton.
The statewide total number of coronavirus cases since March 11, 2020 is now 294,795 with a death toll of 6,681. As of this week, around 273,437 people are presumed recovered from the virus.
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 2917
Benton 933
Calhoun 1578
Chickasaw 2011
Clay 1791
Itawamba 2896
Lafayette 5730
Lee 9683
Marshall 4031
Monroe 3988
Oktibbeha 4409
Pontotoc 4087
Prentiss 2697
Tippah 2785
Tishomingo 2121
Union 3951