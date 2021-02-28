covidupdatae

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Saturday reported 704 additional cases of COVID-19 and 12 new deaths, as of 3 p.m. Saturday.

In Northeast Mississippi, Itawamba County reported one death and all counties reported new cases except for Benton.

The statewide total number of coronavirus cases since March 11, 2020 is now 294,795 with a death toll of 6,681. As of this week, around 273,437 people are presumed recovered from the virus.

Case totals by county:

Alcorn 2917

Benton 933

Calhoun 1578

Chickasaw 2011

Clay 1791

Itawamba 2896

Lafayette 5730

Lee 9683

Marshall 4031

Monroe 3988

Oktibbeha 4409

Pontotoc 4087

Prentiss 2697

Tippah 2785

Tishomingo 2121

Union 3951

