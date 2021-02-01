The Mississippi State Department of Health on Monday reported 705 additional cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths related to the virus as of 6 p.m. Jan 31.
Marshall County in Northeast Mississippi reported one additional death.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020, is now 275,706, with a death toll of 6,056. Around 222,812 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Jan. 24.
The seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases in the state of Mississippi is 54 per 100,000 residents is as of Jan. 30. For Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day rolling average is 49 per 100,000 residents.
There are currently 184 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 77 positive inpatients and 20,436 positive outpatients as of Feb. 1.
Most counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (4), Benton (1), Chickasaw (2), Clay (4), Itawamba (4), Lafayette (20), Lee (17), Marshall (10), Monroe (8), Oktibbeha (6), Pontotoc (8), Tippah (9), Tishomingo (9) and Union (10).
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 2820
Benton 893
Calhoun 1487
Chickasaw 1942
Clay 1724
Itawamba 2774
Lafayette 5434
Lee 9289
Marshall 3720
Monroe 3819
Oktibbeha 4218
Pontotoc 3909
Prentiss 2599
Tippah 2609
Tishomingo 2017
Union 3712