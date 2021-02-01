COVID Update February 1

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Monday reported 705 additional cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths related to the virus as of 6 p.m. Jan 31.

Marshall County in Northeast Mississippi reported one additional death.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020, is now 275,706, with a death toll of 6,056. Around 222,812 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Jan. 24.

The seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases in the state of Mississippi is 54 per 100,000 residents is as of Jan. 30. For Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day rolling average is 49 per 100,000 residents.

There are currently 184 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 77 positive inpatients and 20,436 positive outpatients as of Feb. 1.

Most counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (4), Benton (1), Chickasaw (2), Clay (4), Itawamba (4), Lafayette (20), Lee (17), Marshall (10), Monroe (8), Oktibbeha (6), Pontotoc (8), Tippah (9), Tishomingo (9) and Union (10).

Case totals by county:

Alcorn 2820

Benton 893

Calhoun 1487

Chickasaw 1942

Clay 1724

Itawamba 2774

Lafayette 5434

Lee 9289

Marshall 3720

Monroe 3819

Oktibbeha 4218

Pontotoc 3909

Prentiss 2599

Tippah 2609

Tishomingo 2017

Union 3712

