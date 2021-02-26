The Mississippi State Department of Health on Friday reported 731 additional cases of COVID-19 and 25 new deaths, as of 3 p.m. Thursday.
Chickasaw, Clay, and Itawamba counties each reported one additional death.
The statewide total number of coronavirus cases since March 11, 2020 is now 293,542 with a statewide death toll of 6,638. As of this week, around 273,437 people are presumed recovered from the virus.
The seven-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases in the state is 12 per 100,000 people, as of Feb. 24. In Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day moving average is 10 per 100,000 people.
MSDH also reported 76 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 27 positive inpatients and 21,020 positive outpatients, as of Feb. 26.
Case totals by county:
- Alcorn 2907
- Benton 933
- Calhoun 1571
- Chickasaw 2008
- Clay 1782
- Itawamba 2890
- Lafayette 5716
- Lee 9671
- Marshall 4003
- Monroe 3981
- Oktibbeha 4403
- Pontotoc 4080
- Prentiss 2688
- Tippah 2761
- Tishomingo 2119
- Union 3936