Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 COVID-19 Update

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Friday reported 731 additional cases of COVID-19 and 25 new deaths, as of 3 p.m. Thursday.

Chickasaw, Clay, and Itawamba counties each reported one additional death.

The statewide total number of coronavirus cases since March 11, 2020 is now 293,542 with a statewide death toll of 6,638. As of this week, around 273,437 people are presumed recovered from the virus.

The seven-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases in the state is 12 per 100,000 people, as of Feb. 24. In Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day moving average is 10 per 100,000 people.

MSDH also reported 76 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 27 positive inpatients and 21,020 positive outpatients, as of Feb. 26.

Case totals by county:

  • Alcorn 2907
  • Benton 933
  • Calhoun 1571
  • Chickasaw 2008
  • Clay 1782
  • Itawamba 2890
  • Lafayette 5716
  • Lee 9671
  • Marshall 4003
  • Monroe 3981
  • Oktibbeha 4403
  • Pontotoc 4080
  • Prentiss 2688
  • Tippah 2761
  • Tishomingo 2119
  • Union 3936

