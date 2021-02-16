The Mississippi State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 734 additional cases of COVID-19 and 37 deaths.
Alcorn and Monroe counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported an additional death. Clay, Lafayette, Marshall counties each reported two deaths.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020 is now 288,714 with a death toll of 6,501. As of this week, around 264,456 people are presumed recovered from the virus.
The seven-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi is 28 per 100,000 people, as of Feb. 14. In Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day moving average is 25 per 100,000 people.
MSDH also reported 112 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 38 positive inpatients and 20,864 positive outpatients, as of Feb. 15.
Most counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (3), Benton (1), Calhoun (3), Chickasaw (2), Clay (1), Itawamba (2), Lafayette (5), Lee (17), Marshall (14), Monroe (4), Oktibbeha (8), Pontotoc (12), Tippah (18), Tishomingo (4) and Union (13).
Case totals by county:
- Alcorn 2887
- Benton 921
- Calhoun 1548
- Chickasaw 1996
- Clay 1764
- Itawamba 2872
- Lafayette 5663
- Lee 9592
- Marshall 3935
- Monroe 3952
- Oktibbeha 4362
- Pontotoc 4040
- Prentiss 2665
- Tippah 2731
- Tishomingo 2093
- Union 3886