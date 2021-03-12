The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday reported 763 additional cases of COVID-19 and 19 additional deaths.
Itawamba, Monroe and Oktibbeha counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death. Lee County reported two additional deaths.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020 is now 299,887 with a death toll of 6,883. As of this week, around 290,697 people are presumed recovered from the virus.
The seven-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi is 13 per 100,000 people, as of March 10. In Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day moving average is 10 per 100,000 people.
MSDH also reported 48 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 17 positive inpatients and 21,118 positive outpatients, as of March 12.
All counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (6), Benton (2), Calhoun (7), Chickasaw (2), Clay (4), Itawamba (7), Lafayette (20), Lee (12), Marshall (14), Monroe (13), Oktibbeha (15), Pontotoc (4), Prentiss (7), Tippah (5), Tishomingo (3) and Union (10).
Case totals by county:
- Alcorn 2938
- Benton 945
- Calhoun 1600
- Chickasaw 2022
- Clay 1799
- Itawamba 2920
- Lafayette 5808
- Lee 9753
- Marshall 4100
- Monroe 4012
- Oktibbeha 4463
- Pontotoc 4125
- Prentiss 2726
- Tippah 2816
- Tishomingo 2138
- Union 3985