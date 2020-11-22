The Mississippi State Department of Health on Sunday reported 779 more cases of COVID-19 and 19 deaths, including eight in Northeast Mississippi counties.
The statewide total number of coronavirus cases since March 11 is now 143,180 with 3,676 deaths.
In Northeast Mississippi, Marshall County reported four COVID-related deaths. Lee had two deaths and Oktibbeha and Prentiss counties reported one each.
All counties in the Daily Journal coverage area reported new cases except for Benton. Lee had the most with 30.
Total cases in Northeast Mississippi by county:
Alcorn 1427
Benton 482
Calhoun 712
Chickasaw 1021
Clay 862
Itawamba 1444
Lafayette 3120
Lee 4770
Marshall 2065
Monroe 1888
Oktibbeha 2374
Pontotoc 1925
Prentiss 1384
Tippah 1204
Tishomingo 1055
Union 1590