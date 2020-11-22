covidupdate

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Sunday reported 779 more cases of COVID-19 and 19 deaths, including eight in Northeast Mississippi counties.

The statewide total number of coronavirus cases since March 11 is now 143,180 with 3,676 deaths.

In Northeast Mississippi, Marshall County reported four COVID-related deaths. Lee had two deaths and Oktibbeha and Prentiss counties reported one each.

All counties in the Daily Journal coverage area reported new cases except for Benton. Lee had the most with 30.

Total cases in Northeast Mississippi by county:

Alcorn 1427

Benton 482

Calhoun 712

Chickasaw 1021

Clay 862

Itawamba 1444

Lafayette 3120

Lee 4770

Marshall 2065

Monroe 1888

Oktibbeha 2374

Pontotoc 1925

Prentiss 1384

Tippah 1204

Tishomingo 1055

Union 1590

bobby.pepper@journalinc.com

