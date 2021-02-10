COVID Update February 10

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 784 additional cases of COVID-19 and 25 deaths related to the virus as of 6 p.m. Feb. 9.

Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Oktibbeha and Tippah counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020, is now 283,753, with a death toll of 6,367. Around 253,140 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Feb. 8.

The seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases in the state of Mississippi is 32 per 100,000 residents is as of Feb. 8. For Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day rolling average is 30 per 100,000 residents.

There are currently 125 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 36 positive inpatients and 20,766 positive outpatients as of Feb. 10.

Most counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Benton (1), Calhoun (2), Chickasaw (1), Clay (3), Itawamba (7), Lafayette (8), Lee (14), Marshall (10), Monroe (4), Oktibbeha (8), Pontotoc (3), Prentiss (4), Tippah (2), Tishomingo (3) and Union (3).

Case totals by county:

Alcorn 2,865

Benton 910

Calhoun 1,519

Chickasaw 1,969

Clay 1,760

Itawamba 2,836

Lafayette 5,582

Lee 9,478

Marshall 3,838

Monroe 3,915

Oktibbeha 4,302

Pontotoc 4,006

Prentiss 2,643

Tippah 2,672

Tishomingo 2,073

Union 3,816

blake.alsup@journalinc.com

Twitter: @AlsupTheWriter

