The Mississippi State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 784 additional cases of COVID-19 and 25 deaths related to the virus as of 6 p.m. Feb. 9.
Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Oktibbeha and Tippah counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020, is now 283,753, with a death toll of 6,367. Around 253,140 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Feb. 8.
The seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases in the state of Mississippi is 32 per 100,000 residents is as of Feb. 8. For Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day rolling average is 30 per 100,000 residents.
There are currently 125 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 36 positive inpatients and 20,766 positive outpatients as of Feb. 10.
Most counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Benton (1), Calhoun (2), Chickasaw (1), Clay (3), Itawamba (7), Lafayette (8), Lee (14), Marshall (10), Monroe (4), Oktibbeha (8), Pontotoc (3), Prentiss (4), Tippah (2), Tishomingo (3) and Union (3).
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 2,865
Benton 910
Calhoun 1,519
Chickasaw 1,969
Clay 1,760
Itawamba 2,836
Lafayette 5,582
Lee 9,478
Marshall 3,838
Monroe 3,915
Oktibbeha 4,302
Pontotoc 4,006
Prentiss 2,643
Tippah 2,672
Tishomingo 2,073
Union 3,816