The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Monday reported 79 additional cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020 is now 304,695 with a death toll of 7,001. As of this week, around 290,537 people are presumed recovered from the virus.
The seven-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi is 8 per 100,000 people, as of March 27. In Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day moving average is 8 per 100,000 people.
MSDH also reported 19 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 9 positive inpatients and 21,203 positive outpatients, as of March 25.
Several counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (1), Calhoun (1), Itawamba (7), Lafayette (5), Lee (2), Marshall (4), Oktibbeha (3), Tippah (1) and Tishomingo (1).
Case totals by county:
- Alcorn 2950
- Benton 964
- Calhoun 1618
- Chickasaw 2033
- Clay 1816
- Itawamba 2949
- Lafayette 5923
- Lee 9804
- Marshall 4221
- Monroe 4042
- Oktibbeha 4517
- Pontotoc 4148
- Prentiss 2743
- Tippah 2826
- Tishomingo 2199
- Union 4002