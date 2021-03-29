COVID Update March 29, 2021

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Monday reported 79 additional cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020 is now 304,695 with a death toll of 7,001. As of this week, around 290,537 people are presumed recovered from the virus.

The seven-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi is 8 per 100,000 people, as of March 27. In Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day moving average is 8 per 100,000 people.

MSDH also reported 19 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 9 positive inpatients and 21,203 positive outpatients, as of March 25.

Several counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (1), Calhoun (1), Itawamba (7), Lafayette (5), Lee (2), Marshall (4), Oktibbeha (3), Tippah (1) and Tishomingo (1).

Case totals by county:

  • Alcorn 2950
  • Benton 964
  • Calhoun 1618
  • Chickasaw 2033
  • Clay 1816
  • Itawamba 2949
  • Lafayette 5923
  • Lee 9804
  • Marshall 4221
  • Monroe 4042
  • Oktibbeha 4517
  • Pontotoc 4148
  • Prentiss 2743
  • Tippah 2826
  • Tishomingo 2199
  • Union 4002

