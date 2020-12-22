The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Monday reported 2,191 new cases of COVID-19 and 79 deaths as of 6 p.m. Dec. 21, the largest single-day death count yet.
Alcorn, Itawamba, Lee, Marshall, Monroe, Prentiss, Tippah, Tishomingo counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one new death. Oktibbeha reported two new deaths. Lafayette and Union counties each reported three deaths.
There are currently 234 outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is 197,691 and 4,490 deaths. Around 154,669 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Dec. 20.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 81 positive inpatients and 15,852 positive outpatients as of Dec. 22.
All Northeast Mississippi counties in the Daily Journal coverage area reported new cases.
The new case counts by county are: Alcorn (28), Benton (7), Calhoun (18), Chickasaw (15), Clay (12), Itawamba (46), Lafayette (35), Lee (132), Marshall (19), Monroe (48), Oktibbeha (26), Pontotoc (38), Prentiss (18), Tippah (19), Tishomingo (17) and Union (45).
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 1971
Benton 623
Calhoun 1014
Chickasaw 1452
Clay 1200
Itawamba 2045
Lafayette 3888
Lee 7026
Marshall 2699
Monroe 2725
Oktibbeha 3102
Pontotoc 2853
Prentiss 1912
Tippah 1813
Tishomingo 1447
Union 2540