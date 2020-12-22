COVID Update December 22

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Monday reported 2,191 new cases of COVID-19 and 79 deaths as of 6 p.m. Dec. 21, the largest single-day death count yet.

Alcorn, Itawamba, Lee, Marshall, Monroe, Prentiss, Tippah, Tishomingo counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one new death. Oktibbeha reported two new deaths. Lafayette and Union counties each reported three deaths.

There are currently 234 outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is 197,691 and 4,490 deaths. Around 154,669 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Dec. 20.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 81 positive inpatients and 15,852 positive outpatients as of Dec. 22.

All Northeast Mississippi counties in the Daily Journal coverage area reported new cases.

The new case counts by county are: Alcorn (28), Benton (7), Calhoun (18), Chickasaw (15), Clay (12), Itawamba (46), Lafayette (35), Lee (132), Marshall (19), Monroe (48), Oktibbeha (26), Pontotoc (38), Prentiss (18), Tippah (19), Tishomingo (17) and Union (45).

Case totals by county:

Alcorn 1971

Benton 623

Calhoun 1014

Chickasaw 1452

Clay 1200

Itawamba 2045

Lafayette 3888

Lee 7026

Marshall 2699

Monroe 2725

Oktibbeha 3102

Pontotoc 2853

Prentiss 1912

Tippah 1813

Tishomingo 1447

Union 2540

blake.alsup@journalinc.com

Twitter: @AlsupTheWriter

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus