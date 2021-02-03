The Mississippi State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 791 additional cases of COVID-19 and 26 deaths related to the virus as of 6 p.m. Feb. 2.
Lafayette, Monroe and Pontotoc counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020, is now 277,322, with a death toll of 6,158. Around 222,812 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Jan. 24.
The seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases in the state of Mississippi is 51 per 100,000 residents is as of Feb. 1. For Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day rolling average is 46 per 100,000 residents.
There are currently 148 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 76 positive inpatients and 20,554 positive outpatients as of Feb. 3.
All counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (8), Benton (2), Calhoun (5), Chickasaw (3), Clay (4), Itawamba (7), Lafayette (14), Lee (17), Marshall (10), Monroe (13), Oktibbeha (3), Pontotoc (11), Prentiss (5), Tippah (5), Tishomingo (7) and Union (10).
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 2830
Benton 896
Calhoun 1493
Chickasaw 1950
Clay 1733
Itawamba 2790
Lafayette 5456
Lee 9323
Marshall 3738
Monroe 3840
Oktibbeha 4231
Pontotoc 3933
Prentiss 2607
Tippah 2623
Tishomingo 2029
Union 3727