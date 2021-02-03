COVID Update February 3

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 791 additional cases of COVID-19 and 26 deaths related to the virus as of 6 p.m. Feb. 2.

Lafayette, Monroe and Pontotoc counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020, is now 277,322, with a death toll of 6,158. Around 222,812 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Jan. 24.

The seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases in the state of Mississippi is 51 per 100,000 residents is as of Feb. 1. For Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day rolling average is 46 per 100,000 residents.

There are currently 148 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 76 positive inpatients and 20,554 positive outpatients as of Feb. 3.

All counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (8), Benton (2), Calhoun (5), Chickasaw (3), Clay (4), Itawamba (7), Lafayette (14), Lee (17), Marshall (10), Monroe (13), Oktibbeha (3), Pontotoc (11), Prentiss (5), Tippah (5), Tishomingo (7) and Union (10).

Case totals by county:

Alcorn 2830

Benton 896

Calhoun 1493

Chickasaw 1950

Clay 1733

Itawamba 2790

Lafayette 5456

Lee 9323

Marshall 3738

Monroe 3840

Oktibbeha 4231

Pontotoc 3933

Prentiss 2607

Tippah 2623

Tishomingo 2029

Union 3727

blake.alsup@journalinc.com

Twitter: @AlsupTheWriter

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus