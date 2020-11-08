The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Sunday reported 804 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths as of 6 p.m. Saturday
In Northeast Mississippi, deaths were reported in Lee and Marshall counties.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 126,689, with 3,443 total deaths.
All but one of the counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases. Benton County is the lone exception.
Lee County reported 26 new cases through Friday, followed by Lafayette (20), Pontotoc (17), Alcorn (14), Tishomingo (13), Marshall (12), Clay (12), Union (11), Monroe (7), Oktibbeha (7), Prentiss (5), Tippah (4), Calhoun (3), Chickasaw (3) and Itawamba (3).
Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:
Alcorn 1,207
Benton 412
Calhoun 655
Chickasaw 910
Clay 772
Itawamba 1,267
Lafayette 2,713
Lee 4,036
Marshall 1,684
Monroe 1,660
Oktibbeha 2,148
Pontotoc 1,676
Prentiss 1,183
Tippah 1,639
Tishomingo 901
Union 1,362