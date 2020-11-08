covid19update

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Sunday reported 804 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths as of 6 p.m. Saturday

In Northeast Mississippi, deaths were reported in Lee and Marshall counties.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 126,689, with 3,443 total deaths.

All but one of the counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases. Benton County is the lone exception.

Lee County reported 26 new cases through Friday, followed by Lafayette (20), Pontotoc (17), Alcorn (14), Tishomingo (13), Marshall (12), Clay (12), Union (11), Monroe (7), Oktibbeha (7), Prentiss (5), Tippah (4), Calhoun (3), Chickasaw (3) and Itawamba (3).

Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:

Alcorn 1,207

Benton 412

Calhoun 655

Chickasaw 910

Clay 772

Itawamba 1,267

Lafayette 2,713

Lee 4,036

Marshall 1,684

Monroe 1,660

Oktibbeha 2,148

Pontotoc 1,676

Prentiss 1,183

Tippah 1,639

Tishomingo 901

Union 1,362

bobby.pepper@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus